Todd Andrew Fries
Todd Andrew Fries Todd Andrew Fries, 49, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Family will greet friends from 6-8 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at McGilley State Line Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Leawood, KS. Masks and social distancing will be required for both events. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either Community Cancer Fund c/o Univ. of Kansas Health System at www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/ways-to-give/gifts-in-memory-or-honor; Be Head Strong at https://www.beheadstrong.org/get-involved--donate.html or Broadcasters Foundation of America at www.broadcastersfoundation.org. Todd was born in Springfield, IL and grew up in Arizona and Colorado. Todd graduated from the Univ. of Nebraska with a business degree and he was an avid Cornhusker fan. He followed in his father's footsteps into the broadcasting industry, working in Memphis, Madison and Indianapolis. Todd then came to Kansas City and worked as a General Sales Manager for Carter Broadcasting for 14 years, where he won the prestigious Media Mix of Kansas City Sales Manager of the Year Award. He was preceded in death by his parents and father in law. He enjoyed supporting and coaching his children's sporting teams, whether soccer, baseball, basketball, or swimming, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Kourtnee "Koko"; three children, Gabriella "Gabbi", Meghan and Keenan; two brothers, Brian and his wife Elizabeth, Gary; mother in law, Michaelle Keenan; two brothers in law, Sean Keenan and his wife Carey, Errin Keenan; step mother in law, Ronda Keenan and several nieces and nephews. Todd's family has been blessed with many great friends who provided them with tremendous support, laughter and love, with a very special thank you to Kourtnee's KU family.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
