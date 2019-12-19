|
Todd Davis Johnson Native Kansas Citian Todd Davis Johnson, 90, died peacefully December 17, 2019. The eternal optimist with infectious smile was surrounded by family as his lips were swabbed with peppermint ice cream, he gave a smile and drew his last breath. The son of A.C. and Jane Rosalie Johnson graduated from Southwest High School and University of Kansas. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Entrepreneurial, Todd started a construction company and built homes in Fairway, Mission Hills, Leawood and KCMO as well as several apartment complexes with renown KC architect Jesse F Lauck. He served over 20+ years in the City of Mission Hills between the Architectural Review Board and Board of Zoning Adjustors. He was instrumental in encouraging building and remodeling in the City. A Broker/Associate with Eugene D Brown became member of The President's Club, Million Dollar Club, and won Distinguished Salesman Award. A past Governor of the American Royal, President of the Carriage Club and lifelong member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. His cherished memories include growing up in the Michigan family compound with glorious sunsets, playing Santa Claus for over 50 years to friends & families and being Patriarch to his adoring family. He is preceded in death by daughter Linde Lee Barber, brother Perry Johnson & sister Marybelle Lester. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Patsy; sister, Lois (George) Satterlee; daughters Diana (Dan) Abitz & Laura (Jim) Mytinger and grandchildren David Barber, Jessica (Mike) Hanley, Austin (Danielle) Abitz, Jennifer Abitz; plus Polly, Jon, Max and Mollie Mytinger. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Andrews Episcopal Church Music Program. Evening Song Memorial services will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St Andrews located at 6401 Wornall KCMO at 6:00pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 19, 2019