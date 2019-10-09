Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Mount Moriah Cemetery South
Todd Kenneth Chappel


1967 - 2019
Todd Kenneth Chappel Obituary
Todd Kenneth Chappel Todd Kenneth Chappel, 52, of Prairie Village, KS passed away with peace and grace on October 6, 2019 at his newly acquired home with his family and steadfast love, Tracy, at his side. Todd was born on January 1, 1967 (New Year's Baby) to Jerry and Shirley Chappel in Hutchinson, KS. Todd was the second child following along after his sister Amber. Todd's early years were spent in Prairie Village, graduating from Shawnee Mission East High School. Raised by a single mom with a big heart and love for all, brought many of Todd's school chums to the Chappel rec room after school and on weekends, providing a meeting spot and guidance to all and particularly some who were latch-key kids. This "Chap" group formed a very tight bond that holds strong to this day. Added to this mix were many foreign exchange students, and later on nursing and college students. The Chappel home also made way to include two of Shirley's nieces, so there was never a dull moment! Todd attended and graduated from the University of Kansas, then earned an MBA Degree from Rockhurst University. He started his own business, Padgett Business Services, which provided Business Accounting, Tax Consulting and Prep work. Later on he joined Credit World Services as Marketing Director while maintaining his Accounting firm. Todd married Eva Omoscharka in 2007. Todd and Eva had two sons, Dominik and Alexander prior to ending their marriage. Todd was preceded in death by his mom, Shirley and sister Amber. He is survived by his two sons Dominik and Alexander; his steadfast love, Tracy McLelland; Uncles Ronnie (Julie) and Lewis (Susan) Wiens, Aunt Patricia (David) Blackman; Shirley's nieces he grew up with, Kim Lilleholm and Natalie (Kevin) Bright; and several other first cousins and their children. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 13, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM with the Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 PM, followed by burial in the adjacent Mount Moriah Cemetery South. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Luke's Cancer Institute, 4321 Washington St, Medical Plaza III, Ste 4000, Kansas City, MO 64111.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
