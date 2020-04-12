Home

Todd T. Laabs

Todd T. Laabs Obituary
Todd T. Laabs Todd T. Laabs, 68, was born on Aug. 7, 1951 in Waukehsa, WI. He passed away on Apr. 4, 2020 in North Kansas City, MO. Todd is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Elizabeth Laabs and a brother Dave Laabs. Todd is survived by his wife Kimi Laabs, a sister Kay Laabs (Tucson, Arizona) and nieces and nephews. After over 20 years of service, Todd retired in 2016 from the North Kansas City Fire Department. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter 1356 NW, MO-9, Parkville, MO 64152.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020
