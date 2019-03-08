Tom D. Baker Tom D. Baker, 73, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10th at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Tom was born August 26, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Seamon James and Eura Iris (Bearden) Baker. He married Judy Johnson on April 10, 1965. He was the C.O.O. of L.M.I. retiring in 2003. Tom was a man of great faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Grove, where he served as a Deacon, taught Bible Study, served on the Personnel Committee and the VBS Bus Ministry. He also served in the Parkway Nursing Home Bible Study. Tom was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Baker in 2010; his parents; two brothers, Kenneth Baker and James Baker; and a sister, Shirley Stratton. His survivors include his wife, Judy Baker of the home; daughter, Christine Dickens of San Antonio, TX; three grandchildren: Morgan Dickens (Michelle) of Bellmore, NY, Bobby Baker of Oak Grove, and Matthew Hart (Brooke) of Atlanta, GA; one great-grandson, Lucas Hart; one brother, Ron Baker (Serece) of Lee's Summit, MO; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441

