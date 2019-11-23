|
|
Tom Hansen On Sunday, November 17th, Tom Hansen won his fight with cancer. Since this is an obituary, that may sound odd. But it's true. He won because cancer has no one crying for it. No one laughing at its stories. No one who cares enough to drop off lasagna. To help do laundry. Or to plan a celebration honoring its life. If cancer had caller ID, no one would answer. Why? Cancer tried to extinguish Tom's light, yet it did just the opposite, it made it even brighter. Take that Cancer. Tom won because he not only showed us how to live, he made us feel alive. And brought us together. Because of Tom, people are inspired to care more. About their health. The healthcare system. And most importantly, about each other. Because Tom was all about people. His favorite people in the world were Patty, Jenna and Julia. His loving wife and daughters. He doted on them. Inspired them. Made them laugh. Most of all he loved them with all his heart- his huge compassionate heart. Tom's love extended to the rest of his family; his brother Chris and wife Susan; brother-in-law Bob and wife Lanie; sister-in-law Kathy and husband Gary. Also, to his nieces and nephews: Courtney, Lauren, Brian, Brett, Katie, Kevin, Scott and David, and all their children. Tom also created an incredible extended family of co-workers, clients, neighbors and friends that spans from Kansas City, Chicago, Dallas and beyond. Please know that he loved you all so. Tom was also a proud graduate of the University of Kansas. (Rock Chalk Jayhawk!) And because of his belief in the power of the written word, in lieu of flowers, his hope was that you would consider donating to the Tom Hansen Scholarship Fund for Influential Writing. Writing that could take the form of the great American novel, justice-seeking journalism or the writing of grants for cancer research and other worthy causes. For more information about Tom's scholarship fund, please go http://www.kuendowment.org/TomHansen or checks may be mailed to: KU Endowment P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044-0928. Finally, Tom lived a rich and full life. One worth celebrating and celebrate we will. A brief service will be held Wednesday, December 4th at University Park United Methodist Church at 1:00pm. Later that same day, there will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends. Details will be forthcoming. It will be a time where Tom's tribe can gather together to celebrate his victory over cancer, and a life well-lived. Sharing the stories that made us all love and admire him so. Tom firmly believed that friends may die, but friendships don't. And that's why he'll never leave us. Because no one truly dies until their name leaves someone's lips for the last time. And that's why our Tom will live on for many, many years to come.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 23, 2019