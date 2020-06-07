Tom McBrien 1946 2020 Tom passed away June 4th after a long battle with cancer. He was a life long resident of Kansas City, the son of Jim and Virginia McBrien. Tom was a graduate of Rockhurst High School and College and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a great boy scout leader, member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, an excellent painter and skilled handy man. Survivors include a sister, Jan Regan (Mike) of Fairway, brother, Rich (Carla) of Overland Park, four nieces and hundreds of boy scouts and well satisfied customers. Tom was an unassuming and all-around great guy. He will be sorely missed. Per Tom's wishes he will be cremated. A memorial service is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to H. Roe Bartle Boy Scout Reservation in Osceola, MO c/o Heart of America Council BSA, 10210 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO 64131. Condolences can be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.