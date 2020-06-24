Tom Salvatore Curiale Tom Salvatore Curiale passed away June 20, 2020. Rosary 3:30 p.m. / Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, KCMO. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, KCMO. (masks required at Church). Entombment at Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Survived by his wife, Joann Curiale; his daughters, Florene (Carl) Badami, Diana (Vince) Maggio, Jackie (Sal) Mormino; grandchildren & family. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 24, 2020.