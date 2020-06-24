Tom Salvatore Curiale
1949 - 2020
Tom Salvatore Curiale Tom Salvatore Curiale passed away June 20, 2020. Rosary 3:30 p.m. / Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, KCMO. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, KCMO. (masks required at Church). Entombment at Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Survived by his wife, Joann Curiale; his daughters, Florene (Carl) Badami, Diana (Vince) Maggio, Jackie (Sal) Mormino; grandchildren & family. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Rosary
03:30 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

13 entries
June 23, 2020
Words cannot express how sorry we are for your loss. Tom was such a great person. He was always happy and smiling. You are both great friends. God bless you and your family. Love. Sal & Annette Occhipinti.
Sal & Annette Occhipinti
June 23, 2020
Joann, our love for you and Tom goes back a long time and will go on forever. He was such a gentle and loving man. Love and prayers to you and your family Bless you. Mike and Concetta
Concetta Crain
Friend
June 23, 2020
Joann, you and Tom have such a beautiful, big family to continue making memories and to cherish one another. God bless you all. Sending my love.

Vonnie Hart
Vonnie Hart
Friend
June 23, 2020
Joann sorry for the loss of your husband Tom was a well-respected man he was a good person and a good friend I will miss seeing him at Holy Rosary Church our prayers are with you and your family may God bless you and your children and grandchildren

Andrew Armilio
June 23, 2020
Joann & Family , so sorry for your loss ! My warm thoughts & Prayers are with you ! May he Rest In Peace ! God Bless !
Rosalie Ray
June 23, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Tom. I have known Tom my whole life. We all had a bond growing up in the North End and attending Holy Rosary School. He was the sweetest person Ive known & always greeted you with a smile and a kiss hello. I will miss seeing him at church & all functions there. We all will miss him & again my deepest sympathy to your whole family. May the best of memories sustain you during this difficult time. Joann my heart aches for you.
Teresa Pisciotta
June 23, 2020
I want to thank Tom for taking care of our country and for taking care of our wounded solders in the Army. Because of Tom's service and all of our Veterans we can all live are lives in peace and freedom. God bless you for your service to our country.
linda peterson
June 23, 2020
May you have memories for comfort, family and friends for support, and flowers to ease your sadness.
Steven Louis
June 23, 2020
Joanne & girls, thinking of your family. sending love & prayers Tom you will be missed. Mike&Roseanne CARULLO
June 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I loved him like a father. Your family means the world to me. So missed! Liz Boman
Liz Boma
Friend
June 23, 2020
Joann: I am very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Concetta LaCapra
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Rosemarie Munsell
Family
June 23, 2020
Your friendship will always be in my heart.
Thinking of you and great times.
Love you and GOD bless you.
Sal and Carm Paris
