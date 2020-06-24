I am so sorry for the loss of Tom. I have known Tom my whole life. We all had a bond growing up in the North End and attending Holy Rosary School. He was the sweetest person Ive known & always greeted you with a smile and a kiss hello. I will miss seeing him at church & all functions there. We all will miss him & again my deepest sympathy to your whole family. May the best of memories sustain you during this difficult time. Joann my heart aches for you.

Teresa Pisciotta