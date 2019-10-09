|
|
Thomas Glynn Sheeley Thomas Sheeley, 83, passed away on October 8, 2019. Tom, the second of nine children, was born on February 2, 1936, to Michael and Anna (Glynn) Sheeley. He was preceded in death by his parents and three of his brothers, Patrick (Carol), Richard, and Lawrence. Tom is survived by his other siblings: Dianne (Harry Lee), Jim (Patricia), John (Cathy), Maurine (Jerry), and Margaret (John), as well as many nieces and nephews. When Tom was 14 months old, he suffered a devastating injury that left him permanently disabled. At the age of 11 he was moved to Marshall, Missouri, where he could receive the specialized care he needed. For most of his life, he lived at the HAB Center in Marshall, where he received excellent care and made many friends over the years. Five years ago, as the HAB Center was planning to close, Tom was blessed to become a resident in the Common Good Natural Living Residential Homes project, also in Marshall. Tom thrived in this new setting. There, besides being with his friends and caretakers, Tom especially loved working with colorful beads that he would string onto shoelaces and admire he had hundreds of them stashed away in cupboards. He also never lost his sense of humor or his wonderful smile. Tom also enjoyed frequent visits with his family, often going on outings in Marshall or trips to Kansas City for family gatherings or just enjoyable time together. He will be sorely missed, but we are happy that he is finally well and at peace in Heaven. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Friday, October 11 at Guardian Angels Church, 1310 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111. Visitation 10-11 am at the church. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Common Good Natural Living, 3317 S. O'Dell, Marshall, MO, 65340.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019