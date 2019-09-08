Kansas City Star Obituaries
Tomas "Tommy"Louis Serra Tomas "Tommy" Louis Serra, 67, passed away September 5, 2019. The rosary will be prayed at 4pm Wednesday, September 11th followed by visitation until 7pm at Holy Family Church, 274 Orchard St, Kansas City, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, 103 W. McKay St., Frontenac, KS. The obituary in its entirety will run in the Tuesday edition of the STAR. Arrangements: Skradski Funeral Home. www.skradskifhkc. com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019
