Tomas "Tommy" Louis Serra Tomas "Tommy" Louis Serra, 67, passed away September 5, 2019. The rosary will be prayed for him at 4pm Wednesday, September 11th followed by visitation until 7pm at Holy Family Church, 274 Orchard St, Kansas City, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, 103 W. McKay St., Frontenac, KS preceded by visitation starting at 10am. Internment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Frontenac, KS. Tom was born September 18, 1951 in Frontenac, KS to Gaetano "Tom" and Leopoldina "Goldie" Bergant Serra. His paternal grandparents immigrated from Calabria, Italy, and his maternal grandparents from Slovenia. His early youth was enriched by both these heritages. Tom and Goldie doted on both their sons, and "Big Brother" will always fondly remember "Little Brother." Tom graduated from Frontenac High School, attended Pittsburg State University, served in the US Army Reserve and was a long-time member to the Frontenac American Legion Post 43. Always fun loving, Tom created strong friendships that lasted throughout the years. He will be remembered as an accomplished musician, playing the accordion as a boy, trombone in high school, and later the electric bass guitar. As a young adult, he joined his brother's band which entertained at wedding receptions and dances throughout the Kansas City area. Tom met and married Mary, and they were blessed with a son and daughter who were raised in Kansas City. Following their divorce, they remained friends. Tom always exhibited a dedicated love of country and a belief in individual freedom. He was a life member of the NRA as are his children, and he was an avid hunter. An expert gun enthusiast, Tom could regularly be seen seated with his children and brother at their table at area gun shows. Weekends also found him tuned into NASCAR. He took pride owning his Porsches. Through the years he held numerous positions, but he mainly worked for and retired as an inspector at the Kansas City, Kansas Housing Authority. Among the many pleasures he experienced during his life was his 1979 trip with his brother and his family to Slovenia and Italy where he visited many sites including the birth places of his grandparents. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Louis Serra and Ava Thomas (Cole); brother, Robert Serra (Marla); former wife, Mary Serra. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family, or the NRA.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019