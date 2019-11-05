Home

Tommie Taylor After a long life of love and service, Mr. Tommie Taylor, 96, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019. Mr. Taylor was born on July 17, 1923 in Oklahoma City, OK to Samuel and Ollie Taylor. He was the youngest of three. He had a military career that allowed him to serve in two branches: Navy/Army and sent him to three wars: WWII / Korea / Vietnam. He leaves behind family and friends who love and cherished him. Tommie was a great husband, father, war veteran and friend. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Full Military Services was at Ft. Leavenworth Cemetery
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2019
