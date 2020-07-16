Tommy Soetaert Tommy Eugene Soetaert (82) was born on May 28, 1938 in KC, MO. He was the son of John & Aileen Soetaert. Tom passed on July 15, 2020 peacefully at home after being surrounded by family. Tom was preceded in death by his daughter Janet Lynn Soetaert, his Mom and Dad, John & Aileen Soetaert and sister, Russie Nowachek. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jennie Soetaert, children: Tommie Soetaert (Becky), Don Soetaert (Lora), and Sherri (Soetaert) Stubblefield (John), 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Tom retired as a Professional Engineer from TWA after 36 years. He was a member of St. Luke's UMC for 50 years and served as a counter for a majority of those years. He and Jennie traveled extensively - several countries. Casual outdoor service (bring your own chair) will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (9420 James A Reed) at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 18th. Donations in his memory can be made to the KC Hospice House.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store