Tomos (Tom) Ifan Ridenhour Tomos Ridenhour, 24, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, June 30, 2019 in his sleep. He was born on September 21, 1994 in Overland Park and grew up in Lenexa, Kansas, graduating from Blue Valley West High School in 2013. Tomos briefly attended the University of Kansas before transferring to Avila University, where in 2017 he graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing degree and received the award for Outstanding Leadership. He was currently pursuing a Master of Science degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and planned to become a Family Nurse Practitioner. He was working as a Registered Nurse at KU Medical Center. Tomos was a friend to all and cared deeply about taking care of others. He enjoyed organizing game nights for family and friends. Tomos is survived by his parents Bob and Eleth Ridenhour, brother Lee Ridenhour (Mary), grandmother Betty Ridenhour, aunts and uncles, Carole Matsch (Ron), Dewi Pritchard (Ann), Elin Williams (Alun), Menna Vaughn and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Walter Ridenhour, Arfon and Olwen Pritchard. A reception will be held on Saturday, July 13 th from 2:00 5:00 pm at Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75 th Street, Prairie Village, KS. A private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Tomos Ridenhour Endowed Memorial Nursing Scholarship Children's Mercy Hospital https://secure2.convio.net/tcmh/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app203a?idb=1726262893&DONATION_LEVEL_ID_SELECTED=1&df_id=3701&mfc_pref=T&3701.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=8597F44E74F7534FF012A3AE6AB65A93&idb=0

Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019