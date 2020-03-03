|
Toni Ann DeSimone Toni Ann (Fontana) DeSimone passed away peacefully on February 28th, 2020, at the age of 74, after a courageous battle against colon cancer. She spent her final moments just as she had the previous 50 years, holding hands with her beloved husband, Jay. Toni was born on May 7, 1945, to Frank and Daisy Fontana, and lived all her life in the greater Kansas City area. She was preceded in death by both of her parents. Toni is survived by her husband, Jay DeSimone; her children, Joe DeSimone (Terri) and Mieke Przybylski (David); and her siblings, Phyllis Alexander (Ken), Debbie Fontana, and Frank Fontana, Jr. Toni's legacy of caring and her boundless spirit will live on in the hearts of her grandchildren, Anna Przybylski, Michael Przybylski, Sophia DeSimone, Jillian Belvin, Tyler Belvin, Samantha Belvin, and countless loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Toni's life was filled with much joy and volunteerism, as she always prided herself on doing things for others. She was a member of several community women's clubs including the Red Hat Club of KC, Red Bridge Social Club, and Leawood Welcomers, to name a few. She spent years and years perfecting her craft of making and painting ceramic figures for family and friends, which was her favorite hobby, and looked forward to her weekly beauty shop appointment with Nicole at Sola Salon. Toni had a deep love for cooking and was recognized for it by way of a profile feature in the Kansas City Star. She loved it when her family was all together and knew that preparing a great meal was the best way to make it happen. Services to honor Toni's memory will be held on Thursday, March 5th, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 14251 Nall Avenue, Leawood, KS 66223. The Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 AM and Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed immediately by The Mass of Christian Burial. Graveside services will be at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64138. After the burial, all family and friends are invited to a luncheon at St. Michael's. In lieu of flowers, our family suggests memorial contributions in Toni's name be made to Kansas City Hospice, 9221 Ward Parkway, Suite 100, Kansas City, MO 64114. For those unable to attend, condolences may be offered at the Passantino Bros. Funeral Home website: www.passantinobros.com. Pallbearers: Tyler Belvin, Ricky DeSimone, J.J. DeSimone, Bill Taft, Sean Jarvis, and Greg Wisner. The DeSimone family would also like to recognize Toni's care team at Saint Luke's Cancer Specialists: Dr. Tolentino, Michelle, Kristen, Vanessa, Marilyn, and Jessica. There are simply no words which can rightfully express our heartfelt appreciation for the compassionate way in which you guided us through this sensitive and challenging time. Toni was truly blessed to have you in her life. Toni lived a life worth celebrating. As a wife, mother, and grandma, she cared endlessly for her family, even well past the point when she could no longer care for herself. For this, we are forever grateful. We love you, Mom.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020