Toni M. Bruscato Toni Marie Bruscato, 69, passed away September 28, 2019. Memorial Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Flowers are welcome. Toni was born June 23, 1950, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Frank and Jennie (Bascone) Triano. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Anthony J. Bruscato; her daughters, Jacquelyn Bruscato, Anne Nunez (Hector), and Maria Bruscato; her grandchildren, Giorgio, Faith, Madeline, Holly, and Daisy; her great-grandson, Carlo; her sister, Pearl Guarino (Paul); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019