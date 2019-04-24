Tony Wayne Pederson Tony Wayne Pederson, 46, of Kansas City, MO passed away April 18, 2019 at North K.C. Hospital. Tony was born March 7, 1973 in Smithville, MO to Halvor Clifford "Pete" and Norma Maye (Wilson) Pederson. He was a 1991 graduate of the Savannah MO High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Northwest MO State University. Tony began working for the IRS in 1998, where he met his future wife Amy Jennings. They were married September 8, 2007 in Overland Park, KS. Tony loved playing sports and enjoyed playing cards and other games. He loved attending Royal's games with family and friends and was a collector of a variety of things including: Coca-Cola memorabilia and baseball cards. Tony enjoyed attending auctions, where he would buy things to resell later. He was preceded in death by his father. Tony is survived by his wife Amy; his sons Christopher, Jackson and Trey Phan; his mother Norma; his brother Terry (Niki); his sister Tracy (Rick) Porter; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held 5 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO. A second visitation will be held 10 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, at Muscotah United Church, Muscotah, KS; immediately followed by a graveside funeral service at the Brush Creek Cemetery in Horton. Memorial contributions can be given to: Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, or the Melanoma Research Foundation. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral HomePlatte City, MO. Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary