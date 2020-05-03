Tracey Leigh Santoyo
Tracey Leigh Santoyo Tracey Leigh Santoyo,54, who died April 27th, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors include her son James Santoyo and wife Shantel and her daughter Shawna Curry and husband Erik. Tracey also leaves behind two grandsons who she dearly loved, her parents Donald and Saundra Chadd, and her sister Shelley Morgan. Tracey was born July 21st, 1965 in Kansas City, Missouri where she lived her entire life. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. She was a kind and caring person and will always be remembered for her amazing sense of humor.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
