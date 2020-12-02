1/1
Tracey Renee Schaffnitt
1969 - 2020
Tracey Renee Schaffnit
February 2, 1969 - November 13, 2020
Rockingham, North Carolina - Tracey Renee Schaffnit, 51, was suddenly taken from her family and friends by a reckless driver. Tracey was born in North Carolina, but resided most of her life in Kansas City, MO. Daughter of Sonny and Bobbie Schaffnit. She worked at Security Bank as an Officer, she was active in Boy Scouts for many years, member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Tracey loved spending time outdoors at the lake, beach, going on motorcycles rides and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her father Sonny, sons Justin and Cody, grandson Deacon and many nieces and nephews. The Memorial Mass will be held on 12/3/2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with live streaming capability at 6 pm. No available public seating. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Green Beret Foundation in her name @ https://greenberetfoundation.org.


