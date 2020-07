Or Copy this URL to Share

Tracy Denise Murray Tracy Denise Murray,55, passed on June 26, 2020. Funeral Sat, July 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Vernon MBC. Interment XII Gates Cem. Visit 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at the church. Arr. by Dane E. Harvey Funeral Dirs



