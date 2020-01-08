|
|
Tracy Lynn Guthrie-Vastag Tracy Lynn Guthrie-Vastag was born October 12, 1970 in Kansas City, KS. She peacefully passed away January 3, 2020 at her home in Overland Park, KS while surrounded by friends and family. Tracy attended Bonner Springs High School, Class of 1989. Upon graduation, she attended cosmetology school and began her career as a hair stylist at The Hawk's Nest salon in Overland Park, KS. In 2000 Tracy left Kansas for Washington DC to pursue her dreams. Over the next ten years, Tracy's talent and outgoing personality shined. She was nominated for the North American Hairstyling Awards, named "Presenter of the Year", and became a regular at New York's prestigious Fashion Week. Tracy became a world-class artist, leader and educator in her industry spending the bulk of her time teaching and lifting others to their full potential. Tracy met her husband-to-be, Eric Vastag, in 2005 in DC and they soon moved to Chicago, IL where they would live for eight years. Her career continued to advance as she worked as the Director of Education for two of the nation's largest salon chains. Her work inspired countless stylists to develop so that they may turn their craft into a lifelong professional career. In 2016 Tracy and Eric decided to return home to Kansas City to be closer to her family and start one of their own. They purchased a house in Overland Park, KS which they DIY rehabbed into a beautiful home. Then in 2017 their lives were forever changed when Ella Louise Vastag was born in Kiev, Ukraine. Ella is a true miracle and a dream come true for Tracy. Tracy was such a dynamic force in a tiny little package. She had a passion for people and dedicated herself to the development of others. Her reach was extensive and her smile infectious. It is an understatement that she will be missed by so many. She is proceeded in death by her infant son, Jonathon Vastag; grandparents, Robert Guthrie, Jon and Helen Bullington and mother-in-law, Erika Vastag. Tracy is survived by her daughter Ella Louise Vastag; husband Eric Vastag; father Wayne and step- mother Jeanie Guthrie of Lenexa, KS; Scott Pfannenstiel of Phoenix, AZ; mother Sharron Guthrie and brother, David Guthrie, both of Garnett, KS; nephew Sebastian Guthrie of Kansas City, MO and numerous extended family and countless friends throughout the world. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20th at Heartland Community Church at 12175 Strang Line Rd. Olathe, KS 66062 In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a fund established exclusively for Tracy's daughter, Ella and written to LPL Financial FBO Ella Vastag 9200 Indian Creek Parkway Suite 500 Overland Park, KS 66210
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020