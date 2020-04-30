|
Travis Loyd Murphy Travis Loyd Murphy, age 28, passed away on the day of Sunday, April 26th, 2020 in Tonganoxie, Kansas. Travis is survived by his wife Kaylee Murphy (Wise) and daughter Charlee Murphy of Basehor, KS. Additionally, he is survived by his mother Geraldine Murphy, father Larry Murphy, stepmother Shirley Murphy, four brothers Mark Murphy (Jody) , Chris Murphy (Kristen), Wes Murphy and Larry C. Murphy (Michelle), sister Angel Green (Brandon), step brother Patrick Wilson (Paige), mother-in-law Margie Wise (Schmalz), sister-in-law Cortney Seaba (Brett) along with 16 nieces and nephews and several cousins and extended family members. Travis was born on August 21st, 1991 in Shawnee Mission, KS to Larry and Geraldine Murphy. He grew up being a lover of the of cartoons and the movie Son in Law, playing basketball, riding his dirt bike and enjoyed lake trips with his family. Travis attended Muncie Christian School where he graduated in 2009. Following his graduation Travis began his career with the family's roofing company, Murphy and Sons Roofing, Inc. Travis was a wonderful, loving and caring person who made friends easily with his kindness, sense of humor, contagious smile and love of laughter which endeared him to so many. He was a devoted father to his daughter Charlee Rose Murphy and loved showing her the joy in life by having fun pushing "Hot Dog" around in her airplane, listening to music together and taking funny photos. He had many passions in life including mud truck racing in his 1977 Chevy named "Whistlin' Dixie", music concerts, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bike runs and rallies, cornhole tournaments, fantasy football leagues in which he was the Champion of all three leagues he played, cheering on the Chiefs and KU Jayhawks, tailgating with friends, and made many close friends over the years. Travis was always looking out for other's needs and putting them before his own. He would give you his shirt off his back if yours had a hole, or give the shoes off his feet to a random stranger just because he thought they needed them more than he did. Trav's lifelong love for bulldogs generated a household full of laughter, play and beloved memories with his bulldogs Dixie, Bella and Ralph. Travis, Kaylee and their daughter Charlee shared a strong love of Mexican food together regularly going out as a family to share chips and queso. His love for social gatherings would often include brunch but his favorite was family time eating Sugar Pancakes made by his mother Geraldine Murphy. He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughter, family, many, many friends and relatives along with his two bulldogs Bella and Ralph. Travis will receive a private burial on May 1st, 2020 and due to COVID-19 his family will have a Celebration of Life following his services at a family member's home. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations in support of Kaylee and Charlee. An account has been setup at First State Bank & Trust in Charlee's name and you can make those donations by cash or check. These donations can be brought to any of the bank's branches. Please ensure all donations are made payable to Charlee Murphy or Kaylee Murphy and include in the memo line Charlee Murphy Education and Learning Fund. You can also help support his family by visiting their Go Fund Me page and making a donation there at Charlee Murphy Education and Learning Fund gf.me/u/xzdki6
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 30, 2020