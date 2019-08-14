|
Trilba A. Coble Trilba A. Coble, 92 of Lee's Summit, Mo. passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2019. A visitation will be held at Langsford Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm with Grave Side Service following at the Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice-Gift For a Day Trilba was preceded in death by her husband Vernon V. Coble. Survivors include her daughters Patsy Coble, Pam Coble and Paulette Coble.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019