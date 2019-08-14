Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Trilba Coble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trilba A. Coble

Send Flowers
Trilba A. Coble Obituary
Trilba A. Coble Trilba A. Coble, 92 of Lee's Summit, Mo. passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2019. A visitation will be held at Langsford Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm with Grave Side Service following at the Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice-Gift For a Day Trilba was preceded in death by her husband Vernon V. Coble. Survivors include her daughters Patsy Coble, Pam Coble and Paulette Coble.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trilba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.