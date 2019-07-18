Home

Troy Alan Morgan Troy Alan Morgan, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital. He is survived by his mother, Rosa Morgan and father James (Nancy) Morgan; wife Brandy Morgan; his brother Shannon (Sandra) Morgan; his children Kaitlyn Morgan and Samantha Morgan; his step daughter Cara Smith; and his grandchildren Niya Williamson, Noah Smith, and Benson Mozingo; and many other loving family members and friends. Troy was born in Warrensburg, Missouri on August 23rd,1966. He graduated from Winnetonka high school. He worked as a factory manager and construction worker before becoming disabled due to a heart condition. Troy treasured his time with his grandchildren, and enjoyed fishing in small town ponds, bowling, and riding his motorcycle. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in September.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 18, 2019
