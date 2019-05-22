|
Trudie (Foltz) Hoffman Trudie (Foltz) Hoffman, 81, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Manhattan following a short illness. Memorial service for Trudie will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Westmoreland. The family has suggested memorials to the Rock Creek Valley Historical Society, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547. www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2019