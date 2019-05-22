Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Funeral Home - Wamego
4370 Salzer Rd. & Hwy 24 P.O. Box 48
Wamego, KS 66547
785-456-2233
For more information about
Trudie Hoffman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudie Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudie (Foltz) Hoffman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Trudie (Foltz) Hoffman Obituary
Trudie (Foltz) Hoffman Trudie (Foltz) Hoffman, 81, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Manhattan following a short illness. Memorial service for Trudie will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Westmoreland. The family has suggested memorials to the Rock Creek Valley Historical Society, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547. www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now