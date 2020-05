Or Copy this URL to Share

Tucker Seaberry Tucker Seaberry was born June 29,1936 , native of KS . He married Carmay Wright in 1984. He passed on April 26, at Yale-New Haven, Hospital in Conn. His burial will be at the State Veterans Cem in Middletown, Conn.



