Dr. Turner Lee PeckNovember 27, 2020Olathe, Kansas - Dr. Turner Lee Peck, 76, Olathe, KS passed away November 27, 2020.Lee, the second oldest of six children, was born in Tulsa, OK to Wallace and Dorothy Peck. He received his BS at Brigham Young University and graduated from the UMKC School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry in South Kansas City for 45 years.Lee loved children and making people laugh. He enjoyed cooking, football and playing and watching golf. Above all, he loved his very large family and spending time with them. Holidays and birthdays were especially favorite times for Lee.He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Dennis, and a brother-in-law, Robert Holgate. Lee is survived by two children, Suzanne (Troy) Bragg and a son, Ryan Peck; three grandchildren, Anthony (Cydney) Bragg, Terik Bragg and Saraya Bragg; a great-grandson, Tegan; four sisters, Rita (Joseph) Hughlett, Terri Holgate, Michelle (Pat) Endicott and Carla Cates-Hardiman; sister-in-law, Dixie Peck; numerous nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Janeene Peck.A private family service will be held.