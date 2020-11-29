1/
Dr. Turner Lee Peck
Dr. Turner Lee Peck
November 27, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Dr. Turner Lee Peck, 76, Olathe, KS passed away November 27, 2020.
Lee, the second oldest of six children, was born in Tulsa, OK to Wallace and Dorothy Peck. He received his BS at Brigham Young University and graduated from the UMKC School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry in South Kansas City for 45 years.
Lee loved children and making people laugh. He enjoyed cooking, football and playing and watching golf. Above all, he loved his very large family and spending time with them. Holidays and birthdays were especially favorite times for Lee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Dennis, and a brother-in-law, Robert Holgate. Lee is survived by two children, Suzanne (Troy) Bragg and a son, Ryan Peck; three grandchildren, Anthony (Cydney) Bragg, Terik Bragg and Saraya Bragg; a great-grandson, Tegan; four sisters, Rita (Joseph) Hughlett, Terri Holgate, Michelle (Pat) Endicott and Carla Cates-Hardiman; sister-in-law, Dixie Peck; numerous nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Janeene Peck.
A private family service will be held.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
