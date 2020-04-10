Kansas City Star Obituaries
Twila Jean Luedke


1928 - 2020
Twila Jean Luedke Obituary
Twila Jean Luedke Twila Jean Luedke, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 91 at The Piper Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Kansas City, Kansas. A private family service will be held at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home, Bonner Springs and interment service will follow at the Colony Cemetery. A date for her Celebration of Life Memorial will be determined after Covid-19 home-bound regulations end. Donations may be made in memory of Twila Luedke to the Colony United Methodist Church, Colony, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2020
