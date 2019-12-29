|
|
Twyla J. Magneson Twyla J. Magneson, 85, of Prairie Village, KS, died Christmas Day at the Kansas City Hospice House. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at Prairie Baptist Church, 7416 Roe Ave. Prairie Village, KS. Burial will follow at Antioch Pioneer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prairie Baptist Choir. Twyla was born June of 1934, in Emerson, IA, the daughter of Arthur and Zula Jenkins and moved to Kansas City in 1971. As a young child, her father bought her a piano. Like her father, she could read and play the piano by ear. In fact, the teacher could not play the song in it's entirety because she would then play it by ear, instead of reading the music. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and a longtime member of Prairie Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Twyla was an active homemaker, avid gardener, artist, and loved cooking, especially baking. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and sons, Brian S. and Brant K. Magneson. Twyla is survived by her husband of 66 years, Keith, daughter, Darci Magneson, grandchildren, Lauren Magneson, James Bryan and David Bryan, and by her Maltese dog, Abby. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019