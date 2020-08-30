Ulla Bella Birgitta Mills Ulla Bella was born in Stockholm, Sweden to parents Gunnar and Elsa Ericson on June 24th, 1939 and passed away on her 81st birthday June 24th, 2020 at Care Haven Homes nursing facility. She passed after battling the unrelenting and devastating disease of Alzheimer's which plagued her for nearly 9 years. Her loving husband and daughters were all present when her last breath occurred, passing with no apparent pain. Growing up with her beloved brother Ulf in Stockholm, she graduated from high school and began her teenage life working as a data entry processor. She followed Ulf around Sweden as he became a champion European motorcycle racer. She tragically lost her father from a sudden heart attack in 1956 and lost her mother in 1993. Another significant event affecting her young life occurred in 1958 when her future husband, Jesse Mills, on vacation with an army friend, Larry Stern, visited Stockholm, encountered car trouble which resulted in a chance meeting with Ulla Bella's brother Ulf. Ulf repaired the car and invited Larry and Jesse to stay for two days at their summer cottage. Jesse was immediately smitten and after several visits from Heidelberg, Germany, Jesse proposed and requested Ulla Bella to join him as his wife in the United States. She moved to the United States and they were married on September 5th, 1959, residing in Overland Park their entire lives. Married nearly 61 years, Ulla Bella gave birth to three children, a son and two beautiful daughters whom all still live in overland park. Ulla Bella lived a simple life, dedicated to raising her children to be positive contributors while developing their lives, especially during college at the University of Kansas. Ulla Bella enjoyed traveling and the family vacations on Sanibel Island, Florida for 33 consecutive years. She loved beach walking, hunting sea shells, and relaxing in the swimming pool. One of her best friend's from Columbus, Ohio also vacationed on Sanibel Island at the same time. That friendship lasted until death, and included many visits to her friend's summer home in northern Michigan. Ulla Bella loved flowers and always was surrounded by colorful yellow and blue ones, matching her native Swedish flag colors. Never wanting to lose her Swedish language, she became a forty-year member of a group of other Swedish ladies whom had monthly get-togethers. They reinforced their background, practiced their Swedish traditions, including Midsummer, May Fest, and Christmas' St. Lucia. Swedish traditions continued to be practiced and excellent cooking has been passed on to both daughters. Ulla Bella was the most dedicated, loving, giving, caring person placed on this earth. She will always be extremely loved, remembered, and missed by her husband and children forever. No one can replace our beloved Mor-Mor ever, may she rest in peace until we can join her. She is survived by her loving husband, her children, and a devoted son in-law Steve. Also survived by five grandchildren, Gunnar, Cooper, Elsa, Lexi, and Jessie. No services will be held due to Covid-19. She was cremated and burial will be delayed to combine her ashes with her husband upon his passing.



