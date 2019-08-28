|
|
V. Darlene (Boxx) Redenbaugh V. Darlene (nee Boxx) Redenbaugh, 74, of Clarkston, passed from this life Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home. Born in Polo, Mo., and graduated from Lawson, Mo., high school class of 1963. Then in 1997 earned an AA degree with Phi Theta Kappa honors at Phoenix College in ASL sign language for the deaf which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was most recently a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Clarkston. James, husband of 53 years plus of the home; daughters Nancy and Sarah (Steve); granddaughters Avery; sister Marge (Marvin); brothers Benny (Linda) and Jesse Ralph (Julie); nieces and nephews and cousins worldwide. She was predeceased by both parents, Ben and Cleo Boxx and brother Norman (Margaret) Boxx all of Ray County in Missouri. No services are planned at this time. Remember her as best you remember her. Any donations can be made to either Alzheimer's or s. Please no flowers or plants.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019