V Ruth Bronson
August 30, 1919 - November 1, 2020
Lakewood, Colorado - Ruth Bronson, age 101, passed away peacefully Nov 1, 2020 after falling and breaking her hip. She was born August 30, 1919 in Independence, Missouri to Stuart & Alice Frazier.
Ruth is survived by her sister Freda Whittle; her children Frazier (Helen), David (Barbara) & Brenda (Tom Walker); grandchildren Duane, Darren, Matt, Mark, Adam & Nathan Walker; step-grandchildren Lynn Remenar (Dave), Pam James (Ben), Tony Clark (Heather), Robin Walker (Peter); 12 great grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren & many others she took into her life to whom she is Mom or Grandma. She loved them all deeply.
Ruth served people: educating 1-4th graders in the KC School District for 45 years (22 yrs at Fairmount); leading Girl & Boy Scouts; at her church; caring for older women; sponsoring Vietnamese refugees; feeding & housing & transporting people – she ran a full service shelter in Independence!
The family plans an online "virtual" service in due time. If you would like to attend, please email Brendabronsonfpe@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
- Northern Blvd United Methodist Church, 1800 S Northern Blvd, Independence MO 64052
- United Methodist Women Legacy Fund at www.unitedmethodistwomen.org/150/givr
- Friends of Colorado Talking Book Library at www.friendsofctbl.org/
- Green Mtn United Methodist Church, 12755 W Cedar Dr, Lakewood CO 80228