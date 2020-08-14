Vada Belle (Young) Guess Vada Belle (Young) Guess, 84, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on August 12, 2020. Visitation will be at 9:00AM at Olivet Baptist Church, 4901 Mission Rd, Westwood, KS 66205. The funeral service will begin at 9:30AM, August 15, 2020, available virtually at OBClive 1 on YouTube. Committal service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at 11:00AM. The family encourages virtual funeral service attendance. Vada was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar D. Guess, brother, Wilford Young, and 1 granddaughter. She is survived by her 5 children Micheal Guess (Rashell), James Guess (Sheri), Ruth Anne Dirksen (Arlin), John Guess (Becky), and Paul Guess (Lisa); 16 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Baptist Church.