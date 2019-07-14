Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Drew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Helen Drew


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Helen Drew Obituary
Valerie Helen Drew Valerie Helen Drew, 80, of Liberty, MO, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Memorial services will be in England at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice. Valerie was born December 29, 1938 in London, England the daughter of Benjamin and Ann Drew. She was a free spirit. Valerie was strong and independent with a passion for globe trotting and meeting new people. She is survived by her son Adrian his wife Stephanie and grandchildren; Amelia and Ben.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now