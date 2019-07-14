|
Valerie Helen Drew Valerie Helen Drew, 80, of Liberty, MO, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Memorial services will be in England at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice. Valerie was born December 29, 1938 in London, England the daughter of Benjamin and Ann Drew. She was a free spirit. Valerie was strong and independent with a passion for globe trotting and meeting new people. She is survived by her son Adrian his wife Stephanie and grandchildren; Amelia and Ben.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019