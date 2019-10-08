|
Valeta M. "Betty" Havens Valeta "Betty" Havens, 98, of Liberty, MO, passed away October 6, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00am, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO. Private interment will be in Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Valeta "Betty" Havens was born March 31, 1921 to Earl and Fern Helm in Lincoln, NE. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom A. Havens, on May 30, 1942. They had 60 wonderful years. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2002. Betty had 2 sisters, Beverly Webster and Maxine Slater who also preceded her in death. Three children were born in this union, Thomas Havens, Jr. (Joyce), Steve Havens (Chris), and Nancy Montgomery (Jeff). Betty also leaves six grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew her. (Arrangements: Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000).
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2019