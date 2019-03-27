Van Allen Gillespie Van Allen Gillespie, 88, passed away on Friday, March 22, after a three month battle with brain cancer. A celebration of Van's life will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 pm at Christ Church Anglican at 91st and Nall Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas. Van was a graduate of the University of Kansas where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Rotary 13 (where he was a Paul Harris Fellow) and Ararat Shrine (The Royal Order of Jesters). Van was also a member of the American Legion, the VFW, Loch Lloyd Country Club, and the University Club. He retired from W. C. Tingle Co. where he was Vice-President of Sales. Van will be remembered for his love of dogs, fishing and hunting, his willingness to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors, and his dry sense of humor. He was a good friend to many and loved watching his grandchildren's activities. He will be missed by all who knew him, was a mentor to many and a great example of a Christian man. Van was preceded in death by his siblings William, Bridget, and Pattie. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Audrae, his daughter Dana (and husband Mark Engman) of Washington, DC, son Kyle (Tisha), and four grandchildren: Alison, Jackson, Cameron, and Liza. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Reconnect Resources (www.reconnectresources.com) or City Union Mission (www.cityunionmission.org).

