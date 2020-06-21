Van Vi Nguyen Van Vi Nguyen, 72, Overland Park, KS, passed away June 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Church of the Holy Martyrs, 7801 Paseo, KC, MO 64131. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Full obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.