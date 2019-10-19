|
|
Vance R. Lee Vance Richard Lee, 53 of Lee's Summit, MO died at home on Friday, October 11th of natural causes. Vance was born April 15th, 1966 in Kansas City, MO. He was a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area, where he went to school, raised a family, and gained success as proprietor of The Water Hole, the family business. Vance, known familiarly as "Richard", prided himself in his service to his customers and to the community at large. Growing up he would spend time with his parents and sister at the family business. He excelled there, a smart and friendly individual he was able to connect with all those he met. His work became a huge pillar of who he was. As his children Amanda and Nick grew up he would bring them into work with him and have them "work" alongside him. In 2005 he branched out and opened his own location of The Water Hole in Lee's Summit. He loved that his business enabled him to work amongst family, bring his dogs to work daily and connect with the community. In 2010 he met and married Christine Marie Stotlar on the island of Saint Lucia. They spent the last nine years of his life pursuing their dreams together. They were able to travel around the world and share countless adventures. He enjoyed going beyond the call to help others, and was a mentor to many along the way. He was a notoriously generous man, regularly contributing to City Union Mission, Special Olympics, Teen Challenge, and Compassion International. In his personal life he loved treating those closest to him to meals, gifts, and innumerable kindnesses. He was always quick to offer a helping hand or piece of heartfelt advice, and sought to inspire hope in those around him. Whenever possible, Vance loved to travel. He was an avid SCUBA diver, seafood connoisseur, and history buff. Vance is preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia Lee, and wife, Jamie Lee. He is survived by his wife, Christine Lee; father, Vance Lee; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and James Lamison; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Angela Lee; sister and brother-in-law, Machelle and Gary Martin; grandchildren, Christina, Charlee, and Adalynn Lee, and Scarlett and Beckett Lamison; stepdaughter, Alicia Hamilton; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Michael and Bryan Widman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends, and his dogs. Vance valued his family over all else in the world. He will be missed by many, and it was truly an honor to have known him. Visitation services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at The Summit Church, in Lee's Summit, MO, 3381 NW Chipman Rd. Funeral will be at noon. Condolences and memories can be left at Floral Hills' website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in honor of Vance to City Union Mission, 1100 E. 11th St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 19, 2019