Velma (Kolich) Andrisevic Velma (Kolich) Andrisevic has been delivered to her heavenly Father, June 27th, 2020. She was born March 7th, 1928 on Strawberry Hill. She died in the Strawberry Hill community of The Piper Assisted Living and Memory Support 92 years later. She has selflessly served her family, community, and faith her whole life. She attended St. John's Catholic School, and Bishop Ward High School. She worked downtown, Kansas City, Missouri at the Jones Store Company then for KC Power and Light until she married the love of her life, Edward on June 23rd, 1951. Together they emanated their faith raising 2 daughters. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ed, daughter Ruth, brothers Mike (Bess), Steve "Lefty", John (Mary), Tony (Mary) and Eddie (Joan) and sisters Mary (Louie), Katie (Albert), Barbara (George), Helen (Bob), and Angie (Al). She is survived by her daughter Rose Andrisevic-Sampson (Rodney), grandchildren Millianna Anzek, John Sampson, and Fiona (Brad) Bogart, as well as sisters Virginia (Joe) Orel, Rose Thomas, and sister in law Dorothy (Jack) Swinney, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Friday, July 3rd at 10:00 AM with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 mass and burial will be limited to family only with masks, social distancing, and no physical contact. The funeral will be livestreamed on Skradski Funeral Home's Facebook page.