Velma I. Toombs Velma I. Toombs, 88, of Bonner Springs, KS (formerly of Kansas City, KS), passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Private family services will be held. Velma was born May 11, 1932, in Kansas City, KS to Clarence and Lola (Langum) Phenicie. She was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was currently a member of Bonner Springs Church of Christ. Velma is survived by her daughter Dianne Daugherty.