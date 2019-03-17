|
Velma L. Burnett Velma Burnett of Liberty, passed away March 3, 2019, at NorthCare Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Velma was born August 8, 1937, in Mountain View Missouri, the eldest of seven children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Veral "Buster" and Eunice Davis. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Charles Frank Burnett; children, Terry Harper (John), Brenda Satterlee (Craig) and Steven Burnett (Kris). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Velma enjoyed gardening and birdwatching. Her greatest joy was caring for her grandchildren and watching them grow. A memorial service celebrating Velma's life will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 22, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to NorthCare Hospice House or to the . Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019