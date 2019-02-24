Kansas City Star Obituaries
Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens
25203 E US HIGHWAY 50
Lees Summit, MO 64086
(816) 525-0100
Velma L. Jones

Velma L. Jones
Velma L. Jones Velma L. Jones, 93, passed away February 20, 2019 surrounded by he loved ones. Velma was born in Camden County, MO to Loul and Rosetta Frederick. She married Jack Jones on November 7, 1946. They had 3 children; Janice (Charlie) Cantrell of Lee's Summit, Gary (Marilyn) Jones of Leawood, KS, and Kathryn Long (Steve Powers) of Kansas City MO. She had 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Velma was a caring woman that always had a smile for everyone. We will always lovingly think of her. She is preceded in death by her husband, 5 brothers and 1 sister. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Velma's name to Red Cross. Visitation is Saturday, March 23rd at 1:00PM until service time at 2:00PM at Floral Hills 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO 64133. Graveside service to follow at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens 25203 E. 50 Hwy., Lee's Summit, MO 64086.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019
