Velma Seifert Cline Velma Seifert Cline died on December 31, 2019 on her 82nd birthday in Overland Park, Kansas. The daughter of Roy and Annabel (Erb) Heiges, she was born on December 31, 1937 in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania. Velma worked for many years for the Erie Insurance Company where she rose to the position of Assistant Vice President of Claims while traveling to offices throughout Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. After retirement, she and her husband, Jim, volunteered in the Living History Program at Gettysburg, PA and the Gettysburg National Military Park. Velma moved to Overland Park, KS in 2012 to be near her son Steve (Susan) and family. "Grammy" enjoyed helping with her great grandchildren by sitting with them when available, attending their games and driving them to activities as long as she was able. Velma was known as "our family prayer warrior", taking calls for prayers day and night from our family and friends. Being an active member of Heritage United Methodist Church was a great source of enjoyment for Velma. Her involvement included completing training to become a Stephen Minister, being the Prayer Chain Coordinator, knitting prayer shawls for others and supporting fellow members through the TLC Grief Group. Velma made deep friendships within the church and loved her Friday night ladies dinner group. Velma is survived by her son, Stephen L Seifert (Susan); grandchildren, Cassie and Garrett and great grandchildren, Christopher, John, Jackson and Maicy. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph LW Seifert and husband, DeWitt "Jim" Cline. The family will celebrate her life Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Heritage United Methodist Church, 12850 Quivira, Overland Park, KS. A visitation will be held in the church prior to the service from 1:00-2:00. In lieu of flowers, the memorial suggested is the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020