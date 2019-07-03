Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Velma V. Hall


1926 - 2019
Velma V. Hall Obituary
Velma V. Hall Velma V. Hall, 92, of Independence, MO, passed away on July 1, 2019. Velma was born on September 11, 1926 in Mission, Kansas. She was an avid stock car enthusiast in the early 1950's. She was also an avid basketball player and played in a women's league. Velma loved bowling. She worked for, and retired from, the King Louie Bowling Corporation from 1968-1984. She was the first women ever advanced to a management position in the company. After her retirement, Velma devoted her time to her family, especially her grandson, John. Velma was preceded in death by her mother, Ina Mae Selvy, brothers Keith, Allen and Robert Cockrell and her sister Betty Provence. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Tatro of Blue Springs, MO and her grandson John Silvestre, Grain Valley, MO. A Visitation will take place from 12:00pm to 1:00pm followed by a 1:00pm Funeral Service on Saturday, July 6 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 3, 2019
