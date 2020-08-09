Vena Lorene (Davis) Fischer Vena Lorene (Davis) Fischer, 96, passed away on July 28, 2020, Colonial Village Nursing Home. She was married to Maurice (Jim) E. Fischer for 58 years until his death in 2006. Her surviving family includes two sons, Stephen, (Rene), of Chagrin Falls, OH, and Craig, (Susan), of Leawood, KS, and daughter, Susan (David) Warrington, of Olathe, KS. and also her brother, Wayne Davis, (Carolyn) of Decatur, IL. She has 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Vena grew up in Mt Vernon, IL and was a long time employee of Illinois Bell Telephone during WWII and later in Mt Vernon and Springfield, IL. Upon retirement in 1979, she and Jim moved to Palm Harbor, FL, for an enjoyable 20 years of travel, golf and sunshine. They then moved to Overland Park to be close to family in their later years. She and her husband will be interred in a family plot in Mt Vernon, IL. Memorial donations can be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, Leawood, KS.



