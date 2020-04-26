|
Vera Brown Vera Brown, 84 of Raytown, MO passed away April 22, 2020. She was born Aug. 3, 1935 to Omar and Thelma Wallace in Chilhowee, MO. She attended Hortense Grade School and Clinton High School graduating in 1953. January 16, 1955 she married George T. Brown of Brownington, MO. Vera and George lived in Germany while serving in the Army before making the KC area their home. Vera worked for JC Penney in Clinton, MO as a window decorator and sales lady, Federal Reserve Bank, and John Deere Co. of Kansas City for 28 Years. She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Marlin and nephew, Wesley McFerrin. Survivors include her husband of 65 years George Brown, of the home, her sisters Jewell McFerrin of Harrisonville, MO, Pearl (Don) of Oak Grove, MO., her brother Gerald (Carolyn) Wallace of Redmond, Washington. Her sister in law Betty Doll of Euless, TX, her nieces and nephews: Cynthia (Dan) Temaat of Spearville, KS; Brian Bird of Oak Grove, MO; Bryce (Robin) Wallace of Bothwell, WA; Blythe (Rafael) Leon of Round Rock, TX and Jana Doll of Euless, TX; and her 7 great nieces and nephews. Burial at Mineral Creek Cemetery in Leeton, Missouri
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020