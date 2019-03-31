Vera Kathleen Peters Vera Kathleen (Norris) Peters, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away March 23, 2019 in Belton, TX. Vera was born December 2, 1940 in Kansas City, MO to the late Richard B. and Opal Marie Coombs Norris. She was raised in the Kansas City and Independence area and graduated from North East High School. She met the love of her life, Roger Lyle Peters, and they were married August 12, 1962 in Kansas City, MO. Vera's primary occupation, other than being the wife of a military man, and a mother, was working as an analyst for several banks for over 20 years. Her favorite past time was spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren who loved and adored her. Vera is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roger L. Peters; daughter, Deborah Johnson; grandchildren, Bradley Smith, Cody and Jessika Smith, Tyler Zoller, Alyssia Zoller and Talon Hart; great grandchildren, Ayden Gustom, Emma Smith, Harper Smith, Aaliyah Hart and Nugget Hart; brothers, John Norris, Martin (Raetta) Norris and Art (Jan) Thompson; sister in law, Donna Norris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Charles "Bud" Thompson and Robert Norris; and sisters, Beatrice Clark and Carol Adair. A visitation will be held Thurs, April 4th from 6-7pm with a celebration of life following at 7:00pm, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

