Vera Mae Shurtz Vera Shurtz, 87, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on June 9th, 2019 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13th from 12:30 PM 2:00 PM with funeral services to follow at Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home, 701 North 94th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66112. Interment will follow the services at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to Maywood Community Church, 11201 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas 66109. Vera was born on August 26, 1931 in Menlo, Kansas to William and Erva Taylor. Vera was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Shurtz; her parents; three sisters and three brothers. Survived by her daughter, Diana Aydukovich (Tom); two sons, Rick Shurtz (Barbara) and Dennis Shurtz (Tammy); sisters, Blanche Lowe, Wanda Lynch and brothers, Bud Taylor, Ray Taylor, and Ralph Taylor; Eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren, along with many other relatives and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 12, 2019