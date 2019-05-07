Services Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia Lenexa , KS 66215 (913) 438-6444 Resources More Obituaries for Vera Skeens Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vera Marie Skeens

Obituary Flowers Vera Marie Skeens 1929 - 2019 Vera Marie Skeens, of Olathe, KS, was born in Fontana, KS on July 24, 1929. Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 8 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th Street, Prairie Village; followed by the service at 11:00 AM. Her parents were Walter Leslie Martin and Lucy May (Lowe) Martin. The family moved to Osawatomie, KS when she was in junior high. She graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1947 and married William E. Skeens later in 1947. The marriage ended in divorce in 1971. Vera was preceded in death by son Jeffrey, both parents, brothers, Wayne and Harold and sister, Eileen. Surviving family members are daughters Donetta (Bernie) Shaner and Connie Skeens, and sons Allen (Joy) Skeens and Todd Skeens. Vera has 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Vera loved Royals baseball and enjoyed traveling to many out-of-town ballparks in the 70's and 80's. She also enjoyed numerous trips to Branson. She was a news junkie and spent hours daily absorbed in TV news, with CNN and MSNBC topping her watch list. Ever the matriarch, Vera always enjoyed family birthday celebrations, holiday gatherings, her grandkids' sporting events, and any time spent with her kids. Her family will greatly miss her signature dishes: macaroni and cheese, snickerdoodles, chicken and noodles, and green beans. Vera was a special mom, grandma, and grammy-great. She was loved beyond measure. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



