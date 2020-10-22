1/1
Verle Lee Olson
1941 - 2020
July 10, 1941 - October 21, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - VERLE LEE OLSON
Verle Lee Olson, 79, Shawnee, Kansas passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. A funeral service will be in Canton, South Dakota with burial in the Canton Lutheran Cemetery.
Verle was born on July 10, 1941 to Roland C. and Ruth A. (Olson) Hansen in Duncombe, Iowa.
Verle was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Keith John Hansen and step-father, Howard Olson.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Wanda (Anderson) Olson; a son, Keith (Maureen) Olson and two grandchildren, Drew Olson and Peyton Olson. Memorial contributions may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church Foundation, Overland Park.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
